Manchester United to prioritise signing a striker this summer



Manchester United are set to make the striker position their priority signing this summer after adding Harry Kane and Erling Haaland to a four-man shortlist.

It has been a position the team have needed to fill for a couple of seasons now even after adding Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo over the past couple of seasons.

The club are still looking for that long-term target in the striker position to fill for the next five to ten years and consistently score over 20 goals a season.

Currently, Man United are struggling to find goals and if they concede they are unlikely to win games because the team are not being clinical enough.

Over the past three matches alone, the squad have made 66 shots but have only scored three times.

According to The Sun, United have long admired Haaland although accept that Real Madrid is his preferred choice.

The club has already lost out on signing Julian Alvarez who is moving to the Etihad this summer after a successful switch that saw him return on loan to his current club.

As well as Haaland and Kane, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has scored 24 goals since the start of last season, could be a striker who may end up playing his home matches at Old Trafford next season.

Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez was a crucial player alongside Romelu Lukaku last season in the clubs Serie A title-winning season.

He is the fourth player who is on United’s shortlist after scoring 31 goals since the start of last season.

Signing a striker seems almost inevitable once a new manager is appointed as Edinson Cavani could be leaving once his contract runs out.

Anthony Martial could also leave depending on how successful his loan move to Sevilla is.

United fans will be hoping for Champions League qualification next season to ensure a top-quality striker can be signed.

