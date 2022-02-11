Mauricio Pochettino: Manchester United target insists his future is in PSG’s hands

Manchester United target and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has insisted questions about his future should be directed to the president.

The Argentine is believed to be wanted by those at Old Trafford, with Ajax’s Erik ten Hag and Spain’s Luis Enrique the other main candidates.

Pochettino on Zidane rumours for PSG in case he joins Manchester United in June: "I don't know, it's not up to me to decide. Zidane is a great coach, that's for sure. Also, he is French…", he told @ellarguero. 🇫🇷 #PSG "That's a question for the director or the president". pic.twitter.com/3syAzknaH6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 11, 2022

Pochettino’s response is due to the growing news over a potential departure from the Ligue 1 giants.

PSG will apparently consider his future if he fails to win the Champions League.

Meanwhile, United are in need of a new permanent manager and Pochettino is loved at the club.

On paper, it seems to be the most logical matchup but many dominos still need to fall into place.

French legend Zinedine Zidane has long been linked with a return to his home nation.

Given how many Champions Leagues he won with Real Madrid, it’s only natural PSG are keen on him.

Pochettino was said to be the United players’ preferred choice but it remains to be seen if they will be catered to that way.

Luke Shaw publicly spoke in the past about the special bond the pair shared during their days together at Southampton.

Fans have always loved the idea of Pochettino being in charge of the Red Devils but lately Ten Hag has emerged as a serious challenger.