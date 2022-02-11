Home » Ralf Rangnick: A look into Manchester United’s struggles in front of goal

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick will not be pleased to see one of the most damning stats of his reign so far.

The German boss has put in a lot of work behind the scenes but results have failed him of late.

It’s clear to see that either United players can attack brilliantly but concede horribly or attack woefully but concede little.

Unfortunately it’s this inability to get a balance that has plagued the club all season long.

One of the first things Rangnick said in his press conference was the need to find that balance and control games in that manner.

The defensive improvement under Rangnick has come at the cost of attacking decline.

However, there have been signs that this could change soon. After all, his players are now creating enough chances but just haven’t been clinical yet.

To make matters worse, the Red Devils only seem capable of playing well in 30-45 minutes shifts rather than the full 90.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s worst goal drought in a decade hasn’t helped either, though the blame isn’t solely on him.

It seems whenever a problem is solved at Manchester United, a new one pops up.

Initially it was incompetent defending. Rangnick solved that then came lack of control.

He solved that to an extent, it’s just up to the players to maintain it for longer which will come naturally over time.

After that came a lack of creating chances. Rangnick resolved that by working on attacking drills over the recent break.

Now it’s a lack of finishing and hopefully that floodgate will open soon.

