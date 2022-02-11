Home » Tezos: The details behind Manchester United’s brand new sponsorship

Tezos: The details behind Manchester United’s brand new sponsorship

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United fans have been given more details on the club’s new training shirt sponsor Tezos.

Supporters can see images from a photoshoot of the players wearing their new gear below:

United secured the deal for around £24m per year and the search for a new partner for Carrington naming rights will begin.

Despite their on-the-field problems, the Red Devils still have remarkable sponsorship power.

This is evidenced by the fact their training kit deal with Tezos is more than some clubs’ main shirt deals such as Lyon and Borussia Dortmund.

It’s also been confirmed the players will wear the newly branded training kit for the first time this weekend.

This should mean that fans will see it in action before the clash with Southampton on the 12th of February.

Cryptocurrency or blockchain firms have crept more and more into football of late and Manchester United are no different with Tezos.

Fans will be hoping the deal can fund much-needed investments for players this summer.

They have been told that Ralf Rangnick could walk away if his advice is not heard by those in charge at Old Trafford.

Supporters have often complained that the club is run like a business rather than a football club but the hope is that this can be the best of both worlds.

