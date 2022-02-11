Tezos: The details behind Manchester United’s brand new sponsorship

Manchester United fans have been given more details on the club’s new training shirt sponsor Tezos.

Supporters can see images from a photoshoot of the players wearing their new gear below:

Manchester United's new training kit, featuring new shirt sponsor Tezos 📸 pic.twitter.com/hWJIUilUDR — utdreport (@utdreport) February 10, 2022

United secured the deal for around £24m per year and the search for a new partner for Carrington naming rights will begin.

United's training kit deal with Tezos worth around £24m a year. Doesn't include Carrington naming rights, so #mufc looking for a new partner to take over that aspect of AON deal. Full story: https://t.co/ddtkVZuMzt — Tyrone Marshall (@TyMarshall_MEN) February 10, 2022

Despite their on-the-field problems, the Red Devils still have remarkable sponsorship power.

This is evidenced by the fact their training kit deal with Tezos is more than some clubs’ main shirt deals such as Lyon and Borussia Dortmund.

#ManchesterUnited have confirmed a multi-year sponsorship deal for their training kit with blockchain platform Tezos. Remarkably, this training kit deal (£20m/€23.7m a year) will be worth more annually than some top clubs’ main shirt deals. @tezos replaced AON #SportBusiness pic.twitter.com/WjT7JZHSjJ — Łukasz Bączek (@Lu_Class_) February 10, 2022

It’s also been confirmed the players will wear the newly branded training kit for the first time this weekend.

Multi-year sponsorship deal between @ManUtd + Tezos ‘one of the world’s most advanced and sustainable blockchains’. Figure around £24m. Doesn’t include naming rights to Carrington. Tezos-branded training kit will be worn by the first team squad for the first time this weekend. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) February 10, 2022

This should mean that fans will see it in action before the clash with Southampton on the 12th of February.

Cryptocurrency or blockchain firms have crept more and more into football of late and Manchester United are no different with Tezos.

Fans will be hoping the deal can fund much-needed investments for players this summer.

They have been told that Ralf Rangnick could walk away if his advice is not heard by those in charge at Old Trafford.

Supporters have often complained that the club is run like a business rather than a football club but the hope is that this can be the best of both worlds.