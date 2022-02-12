Gary Neville: Manchester United lost their cool vs Southampton

Manchester United great Gary Neville has slammed the players for failing to grab a winner vs Southampton.

The clash at Old Trafford ended 1-1 as Ralf Rangnick’s hopes of a top-four finish faded further away.

Breaking every rule in the book here United on how to chase a goal! Don’t give fouls away , don’t give the ball away, don’t force it , don’t lose your discipline and chase the ref etc etc ! Probably score now 😂 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 12, 2022

In the Tweet above Neville made it clear how a Manchester United side should approach chasing a winner.

The club legend has often featured in teams that forced through famous last-minute winners so he knows what it takes.

As Neville says, United essentially lacked composure as they hope to net a winner to steal all three points.

Fans will be sick of seeing their side lose their leads and fail to capitalise after scoring the opening goal.

Jadon Sancho netted the opener this time around and once again United had opportunities to pull away even further.

Unfortunately they failed to do so and Southampton outplayed them in the second half.

Not only did the visitors net an equaliser but it felt as though they were closer to scoring a second than the Red Devils.

This comes despite their obvious efforts to waste time, which is a damning statement in and of itself.