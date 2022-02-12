Jadon Sancho continues fine run of form despite dropped points against Southampton

Manchester United squandered another one-goal lead against Southampton at Old Trafford today, but one silver lining was the continued improvement of winger Jadon Sancho.

The England man was one of United’s best players and has gone from strength to strength under Ralf Rangnick’s tutelage.

According to Statman Dave, Sancho achieved 77% pass accuracy, had 45 total touches, completed 11 out of 13 final third passes and attempted four dribbles.

He also completed 2 out of three long passes, created a big chance and, of course, scored United’s goal.

Sancho also put in a good defensive shift, pressing well and making seven ball recoveries.

Sancho also had two shots, both on target, and made two interceptions.

There is still room for improvement, though, as according to sofascore.com, the former Borussia Dortmund star lost possession 12 times during the game and won only one of five ground duels.

The 21 year old’s recent form has been a revelation and he was singled out for praise by Rangnick after the game.

‘This is the Jadon Sancho I know from the Bundesliga,’ the boss said.

‘The way he is playing at the moment is the best Jadon Sancho we have seen for United.’

Rangnick must be given some credit for the winger’s improvement, playing him off the left wing but allowing him to cut inside, as his heat map demonstrates.