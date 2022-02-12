Match report: Manchester United 1 – 1 Southampton

Manchester United dropped points again this lunchtime as they drew at home against Southampton in the league, further jeopardising their hopes of a top four finish.

It was a nervy start for the Reds as Southampton applied a high press and forced a mistake from Luke Shaw, but they recovered well and had chances themselves within the opening five or ten minutes.

Marcus Rashford played a lovely ball into the box but unfortunately it was just in front of Ronaldo who had made a good run. Jadon Sancho made a couple of good runs too, he played it across to Ronaldo who took it round the keeper and slotted it towards the goal but it was good defending by Southampton who cleared it off the line.

It was end to end as Southampton had a great chance but a slip from Che Adams meant he couldn’t direct his header goalwards. Ward-Prowse then took a shot but it was well blocked. Shaw cleared it to the feet of Sancho who took it to the other end, Ronaldo and Rashford were waiting in the box but Sancho saw the opportunity to shoot himself but it was a brilliant save from Forster.

The breakthrough came from a counter attack. A brilliant timed run from Rashford who passed it across the face of goal to Sancho who had also made a brilliant run. He slotted it home first time. It was his first goal at Old Trafford and his first goal in the Premier League.

Southampton weren’t giving up the fight though and had counter attacks of their own, luckily they were cut out by the defenders.

Towards the end of the half, De Gea was forced into a couple of good saves to keep United in the lead.

The Reds thought they had extended their lead when Ronaldo linked up with Pogba who found the back of the net, but Ronaldo’s initial run looked offside and the linesman put his flag up late.

The second half got underway and it was like déja vu for the Reds. Two minutes in and Southampton had equalised, Che Adams with the finish.

Just like their game against Burnley, the momentum swung in favour of Southampton.

There was a chance for Broja, whose rocket of a shot from outside the box was on target but De Gea made a brilliant save to deny the Saints.

Both keepers were having a good game as Forster first denied Maguire with an unusual save with his feet. Then he denied Ronaldo, followed by Dalot in the same run of play.

Southampton had a couple of glorious chances to make it 2-1 but United could breathe a sigh of relief as their shots were off target.

Ronaldo found the back of the net from a free kick but the Saints kept a high line and it was ruled offside again.

Tensions were high as a number of late challenges came flying in on both sides and yellow cards were issued. It was surprising that both sides finished with eleven players.

It was all square at the final whistle and boos rang around Old Trafford as they trudged off the field.

Team: de Gea, Maguire, Dalot, Varane, Shaw, Pogba, McTominay (Elanga 75), Fernandes, Rashford (Lingard 82), Sancho, Ronaldo