Paul Scholes: Ralf Rangnick is a sporting director, not a coach

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has not held back at all in his criticism of Ralf Rangnick and his stars.

The former midfielder was disgusted by the performance in the 1-1 draw with Southampton at Old Trafford.

🗣 Paul Scholes: “One team has a coach and the other has a sporting director.” [BT Sport] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) February 12, 2022

Scholes clearly doesn’t think Rangnick is good enough for United, claiming he’s more of a sporting director than a coach.

The full rant can be seen below:

"It's been a bad six or seven months." "The season's not been good enough." "One team have got a proper Coach, the other team has a Sporting Director." Paul Scholes pulls no punches in his assessment of where Man Utd currently stand… 😐 pic.twitter.com/PXCmh6liA2 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 12, 2022

The Red Devils’ hopes of finishing in the top four have been badly hit by recent results.

Rangnick tends to solve one problem but ends up creating five more, with Manchester United struggling one way or another.

The fixture list will now read less mercifully than it has of late and fans fear the worst.

Rangnick’s interim status essentially means he’s safe until the season ends but if he fails to impress, it could affect his expected advisory role.

The German boss is meant to head upstairs once a new manager is brought in, though he hasn’t ruled himself staying on for longer.

Rangnick hinted if the new ideal manager isn’t available this summer for whatever reason then he may recommend himself to the board.

Again, if he finishes the season poorly then he may find himself unable to continue in a role he clearly enjoys.