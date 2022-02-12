Player ratings: Man United 1-1 Southampton – high quality game marred by bad defending

Manchester United drew a pulsating and high quality game with Southampton this lunchtime at at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 7 – A couple of good saves in the first half, looked solid.

Diogo Dalot 6 – Some nice passing and forward runs, but was out of position for the Southampton goal.

Raphael Varane 5 – Bad positioning for the goal.

Harry Maguire 4 – Just too slow, bad positioning, unable to command his defence, clumsy. Conference standard.

Luke Shaw 5 – Pretty good in the first half, poor in the second. Unfit.

Scott McTominay 4.5 – Lost possession a lot, particularly early in the game and gave away some needless fouls.

Paul Pogba/strong> 8 – Sublime performance. Amazing skill and vision. Also put in a shift.

Bruno Fernandes 8.5 – On this form you won’t see a finer pair of twin 8’s in the world than Bruno and Pogs. Bruno’s pass to Rashford for Sancho’s goal was superb. Work rate and pressing incredible.

Marcus Rashford 6.5 – Got the assist and played well in the first half. Faded in the second.

Cristiano Ronaldo 7.5 – Better from Cristiano. Worked hard.

Jadon Sancho 8 – Another great performance. Took the goal well and looked dangerous every time he got the ball. A little greedy when United broke 3 against 1 early in the first half, but otherwise superb.

Substitutes

Anthony Elanga 6 – Made no great impact

Jesse Lingard 6 – Not a great contribution. Wasted United’s own time fouling and arguing.