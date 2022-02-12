Youri Tielemans: Manchester United to target Leicester City midfielder next season



Manchester United are looking to sign Leicester City’s Youri Tielemens next summer.

The Foxes have had a torrid campaign so far, and are languishing in 12th in the Premier League.

The 24 year old’s contract expires in June 2023, and he is reportedly looking to move to a club with loftier ambitions, as per Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad.

Brendan Rodgers commented on his player’s future earlier this season:

“Youri is at an age and at a stage in his contract where he has to ensure he looks at every option.”

“I would love it to be here at Leicester, that is natural, but I understand it’s a very short career.”

“If we are going to lose one we have to be ready for the next one to come in.”

United are said to have identified Tielemans as a perfect alternative to Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips.

With Paul Pogba looking likely to leave in the summer, Tielemans could be the ideal replacement.

Moreover, Leicester are willing to reduce his asking price to £35 million, which would represent a bargain for a player of his quality.

The 24 year old is a supremely talented midfielder and has been a pivotal part of Leicester’s success over the past few years.

The Red Devils might face stiff competition from Arsenal, who are another club showing great interest in the Belgian.

Sky Sports claim that Liverpool are also in the mix for the Belgian.