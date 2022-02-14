Edinson Cavani expected to leave Manchester United once contract ends

Edinson Cavani is expected to leave Manchester United once his contract has expired at the end of June.

The veteran striker has been at the club since June 2020, when he joined on a free transfer from Paris-Saint-Germain.

He has had a glistening career and has even had a bright patch of form while at his current club.

However, recently it has been very stop-start for the striker who is now 35 years old after a run of injuries.

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s return to the club also meant he was limited to just bench appearances at the start of the season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Cavani is fully expected to leave Man United in June as he prioritizes experience in La Liga.

The Italian journalist continues his tweet by giving a timeframe to when he will make a decision.

“Spain could be his next destination, but Cavani will only decide in the coming months.

“River Plate, not even an option for Cavani’s future.”

So far, the Uruguayan striker has made 38 Premier League appearances scoring 12 goals and has been a real role model for the youngsters coming through.

Many European clubs showed interest in signing the striker during the winter market including Barcelona but a move didn’t materialize.

With a move to La Liga very likely at this stage, it remains to be seen whether the Spanish giants will reignite their interest in the striker.

In what could be his final season at United, it has been quite disappointing to see such a talented player not kick on and score important and crucial goals for the team.

United fans will be hoping the club will sign a younger striker in the summer to replace the outgoing Cavani and potentially many other players as well.