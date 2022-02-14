Edinson Cavani: Manchester United man not pulling his weight this season

Manchester United fans will be disappointed to hear Edinson Cavani is unavailable for the upcoming clash vs Brighton & Hove Albion.

The experienced Uruguayan has frustrated supporters of late with how frequently he picks up injuries.

🤕 Edinson Cavani has failed to make the matchday squad more times (18) than he has made it (15) for Manchester United in all competitions this season pic.twitter.com/Eg9gv4vAg4 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 14, 2022

It’s become clearer and clearer why PSG released Cavani for free despite being one of their best-ever goalscorers in their history.

As the stat above shows, Cavani has missed more matchday squads than he has made them this season.

The message given to fans seems to be that the prolific striker will leave at the end of the current campaign.

It’s likely that the majority feel it’s the correct decision to allow him to depart without offering a new contract, despite the obvious need for a striker.

Reliability is often an underrated aspect of players and for all of Cavani’s ability, the team’s inability to rely on him has been the greatest problem.

He’s a leader, has put himself out there to help the club’s youngsters, and fans were once calling for him to be played ahead of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Unfortunately because of how frequently absent he is supporters no longer really care if he leaves later on.

It’s a sad end to a short stay that had the potential to be a great cult story.

If Cavani can keep himself fit for the remainder of the campaign then he will still have a huge role to play in the team.