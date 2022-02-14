Harry Maguire’s struggles continue even after Ralf Rangnick’s support

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has failed to inspire fans despite manager Ralf Rangnick publicly supporting the defender after a recent run of bad form.

Since signing the Englishman for a record fee of £80million, it was mainly rival fans questioning the price tag and the overall performance of the centre back.

However, in recent months many Man United fans are becoming increasingly frustrated with the decision-making of the captain.

After a shocking performance vs. Burnley last week, the skipper came under intense criticism for his recent form.

Interim manager Rangnick gave a public vote of confidence towards him but it looks to have had little if not no impact at all.

After failing to complete the win in three successive games, it is clear to see that the club will find themselves struggling to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

According to The Mirror, Maguire’s display against Southampton wasn’t his worse individual display but proves all that is wrong with the current team.

As previously reported on The Peoples Person, Rangnick supported Maguire after his dreadful performance vs. Burnley.

At the conclusion of the interview, the manager said: “He had a good game against West Ham and I’m sure he can perform at the same kind of level against Southampton.”

However, it didn’t turn out to be such a good performance vs the Saints after all.

The Mirror states he was slow, lethargic, and reactive rather than being on the front foot which meant the opposition’s attack were able to enjoy themselves in the second half.

According to SofaScore, the captain produced a 6.8 rating and didn’t quite perform the way Rangnick wanted him to.

It almost felt like a reluctance on Maguire’s part to stop Broja’s energetic attacks in the second half.

United fans will be hoping for a much-improved display with some even calling for him to be dropped in the upcoming matches.