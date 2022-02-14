Manchester United keen on signing RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku next summer

Manchester United have set their sights on RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku next summer.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils are eyeing a move for the 24 year old, with Ralf Rangnick pushing for the transfer.

The German coach is a keen admirer of Nkunku and has urged United’s scouts to increase their focus on the Frenchman.

Nkunku is yet to make his senior debut for France but has impressed many around the world with his performances for Leipzig.

The 24-year-old is versatile and can play as an attacking midfielder and on either wing. In 31 appearances so far this season, Nkunku has scored 19 goals and registered 13 assists.

The Frenchman’s contract expires in 2024, and Leipzig’s head of football Oliver Mintzlaff is determined to keep his man:

“He [Nkunku] will also play with us next season because of course he is a very important player.

“In football, nothing is ever certain, but that’s our plan.

“We don’t have many players who can leave us in the summer. We want to strengthen the team rather than weaken it.”

As per previous reports, Man United will be in the market for a striker.

While Nkunku might not be a player in the mold of Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo, he resembles a different type of forward.

If United do intend on changing their philosophy to a more modern approach, Nkunku would be the ideal fit.

However, it won’t be an easy deal to pull off, with Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal interested in the player.