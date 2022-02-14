Gary Neville: I know who is leaking news at Manchester United

Manchester United great Gary Neville has been left far from impressed by the players following the recent leaks to the press.

Fans also felt let down by the squad as the distance between them and the players grows larger and larger with each passing match.

🗣 "I didn't find it funny at all, I thought it was disrespectful, disgusting in fact. It summed up what I think of them."@GNev2 on the Manchester United leaks which revealed players likening the clubs American assistant Chris Armas to Ted Lasso. pic.twitter.com/exSqFjFtuv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 14, 2022

It’s safe to say supporters would love it if Neville named and shamed those who were the cause of the leaks.

After all, it’s been something that’s been happening for a long time now and fans are sick of it.

Not only have these kinds of divisive leaks come out but matchday team news tends to be released early too, handing opposition sides a major advantage.

Neville clearly feels the players are disrespecting the fans, the manager, and even themselves by leaking news.

The pundit was keen to point out that he doesn’t think it’s the players directly who are leaking information but rather those around them such as their agents or public relation or marketing teams.

Regardless of whoever is to blame, it’s clear the leaks have been disruptive to United’s season so far.

It’s also ruined the close relationship fans had with the players during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s reign.

Neville reminded the players what they’re better off doing even if it is for selfish reasons.

He told the United squad they should focus on performing well on the pitch and everything else will more or less sort itself out.