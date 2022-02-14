Ralf Rangnick says Edinson Cavani will not play against Brighton and Hove Albion

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick says Edinson Cavani will be missing from the squad against Brighton and Hove Albion tomorrow.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, the boss gave a full update on injury news and welcomed Fred back after testing positive for Covid-19.

‘Fred will be available again, and will also be part of the group for tomorrow,’ he said.

‘Edinson is still out.

‘Alex is back again in the squad. He already was part of the group for the Southampton game, and he also will be available.’

Rangnick also dismissed rumours that the squad is unhappy.

‘From the last 10 weeks, I can tell you they are ambitious, they work hard, they want to get better,’ he said.

‘They want to win and my job is to help them and show them a pathway how they can win games. This is my job right now.

‘The situation is pretty clear. In 11 of 13 games since I took over, we have scored first, but not won them all — the last three games were very sad that we didn’t win them. The players are getting ideas across the pitch.

‘If we are not winning the games, it affects the minds of the players. They are not robots, they are human beings. We need to kill the game off. Score a second and third goal.

‘But even if this does not happen, stick to the game plan. Stay tactically solid.’

Finally Rangnick singled out Jadon Sancho for some praise after his recent fine form.

‘I’ve known Jadon since he was 17 when he was still in England.

‘I contacted him and his agent some four years to try to persuade him to come to Leipzig but in the end he decided to go to Dortmund and had a great time there.

‘He became the best there in the whole league, if not in Europe.

‘The step up to Manchester United was a big one, for anyone, at the time 20 year old, that takes time, it’s normal.

‘The style of football we play fits perfectly with his assets and his strengths, coming from the left side.

‘I also try to give him my support, tell him to have a go, even in this league.

‘I think it will also happen in the next couple of weeks with Marcus Rashford.’