Match report: Manchester United 2-0 Brighton and Hove Albion



Manchester United have won at home in the Premiership this evening as they beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0.

The opening five minutes was Brighton attacking and United scrambling to get back.

The first chance came for Brighton, who forced David de Gea into a vital save, the angle was tight for Maupay.

A mistake from Webster at the other end saw Sancho run into the box and have a similar shot on goal that was saved. He collected the ball and crossed it towards Ronaldo, but Dunk intercepted and it went out for a corner.

There were chances opening up for United to counter attack. Anthony Elanga had a chance which followed another spritely run from Sancho but Brighton recovered well.

Brighton looked to be the brighter team though and won the ball back well, or United gave it away too easily.

A chance for Brighton came just before half time, it was too easy for the Seagulls. Veltman curled a cross in towards Moder who rose to meet it, his header was heading for the top corner but de Gea got across to push it away.

Moments later he was forced into yet another spectacular save, keeping the score at 0-0.

Boos rang around Old Trafford at half time, the home fans clearly frustrated.

United needed a bit of magic in the second half as Brighton dominated the first. The magic came around five minutes in when Cristiano Ronaldo ended his goal drought by dancing round three defenders on the edge of the box and firing in an unstoppable rocket of a shot.

Moments later there was controversy as Brighton let their composure slide and mistakes began to happen at the back. Dunk brought down Elanga, who would have been through on goal. The ref blew for a free kick and showed a yellow. VAR got involved and advised the referee to look at the monitor and he changed his decision to a straight red.

The match was United’s for the taking now, their fortunes had suddenly changed in just a couple of minutes.

Ronaldo had a chance to double the Reds’ lead with a header but another fabulous save from Sanchez denied him and kept the Seagulls in contention.

Another mistake at the back led Ronaldo and Fernandes to be through on goal, the former played it to his Portuguese team mate whose shot was straight at the keeper.

Brighton were still a threat though as Moder beat De Gea and rattled the woodwork.

United needed to secure victory with a second goal.

Chances came but United were starting to look tired and couldn’t find the net.

It was Brighton’s turn to attack and Lamptey, who had looked good all night, put a cross into the box and it was met by the head of Wellbeck and a sigh of relief rang out as it flew over the bar.

Six nervy minutes of stoppage time ensued and it was Brighton who were pushing for an equaliser.

However, United took a free kick quickly and Fernandes was away with Ronaldo to his left. He sat the goal keeper down with a dummy before firing it in for the Reds’ second.

The Theatre of Dreams breathed a collective sigh of relief.

Team: de Gea, Maguire, Dalot, Elanga (Rashford 79), Ronaldo, McTominay, Fred, Shaw, Fernandes, Sancho (Telles 79), Lindelof