Player ratings: Man United 2-0 Brighton and Hove Albion – Portuguese genius wins it for the Red Devils

Manchester United overcame a spirited 10-man Brighton side 2-0 this evening at at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 7 – Superb save in the first half kept United in the game.

Diogo Dalot 6.5 – Caught out of position defensively a couple of time but looked good going forward.

Victor Lindelof 7.5 – United’s best defender on the night. Classy and authoritative.

Harry Maguire 6.5 – Kept a clean sheet, so there’s that.

Luke Shaw 6 – Did OK.

Scott McTominay 6 – Poor first half but much better second and got the assist with United’s first tackle of the match. Shooting needs work and gave away a needless and sloppy free kick in injury time.

Fred/strong> 3 – Looked very rusty. A weak link both in attack and defence.

Bruno Fernandes 7 – Horrible miss when set up by Ronaldo. Nothing really worked for him tonight until the last kick of the game. Great goal and what energy.

Jadon Sancho 7 – Pretty decent performance without being spectacular.

Cristiano Ronaldo 8.5 – Set the tone for the first half by moaning at Sancho and kicking the post in frustration after 6 minutes. But then turned the game with a moment of individual brilliance and tees up Fernandes for what should have been the second. The two sides of Ronaldo.

Anthony Elanga 7 – Fantastic pressing that led to the sending off. Rangnick will be very proud.

Substitutes

Paul Pogba 7.5 – Could have scored with his first touch. Added strength, control and Cruyff turns to the midfield.

Marcus Rashford 7 – Looked lively and strong.

Alex Telles 6.5 – Put in some great crosses.