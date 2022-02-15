Raphael Varane: Manchester United star battles with physical illness

Manchester United fans have been told Raphael Varane missed the clash vs Brighton & Hove Albion due to stomach pains.

The French defender was absent from the 2-0 win, with Victor Lindelof stepping in to take his place.

Varane experienced stomach pains after dinner and the pre-match team meeting. He was unable to play after medication didn’t ease the symptoms #MUFC — Howard Nurse (@howardnurse) February 15, 2022

United managed to keep a clean-sheet this time around but that largely had to do with David de Gea‘s performance.

The Spanish goalkeeper was in fine form, helping keep the opposition at bay in the must-win clash.

The good news is Varane’s illness should mean he’s available for the Red Devils’ next clash.

Lindelof certainly performed well vs Brighton but everyone is keen to see the former Real Madrid man back in the team.

Varane is clearly a leader in the dressing room and makes the defence a much better unit when he’s involved.

There have been question marks over partner Harry Maguire but fans want to see the Frenchman starting again.

There have also already been early reports of a centre-back purchase in the summer.

This is apparently due to Ralf Rangnick’s desire to bring in a defender before the start of the next season.

The German boss did show public support for Maguire so it’s likely the rumours about a new defender are false.