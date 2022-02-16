Home » Christopher Nkunku: RB Leipzig chief confirms Manchester United’s transfer interest

Christopher Nkunku: RB Leipzig chief confirms Manchester United’s transfer interest

by Raj Dholakia
written by Raj Dholakia
Christopher Nkunku

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku.

The Frenchman has been in scintillating form this season scoring 19 goals in 31 appearances.

Nkunku is a versatile player and can operate in multiple positions in the attacking front.

Ralf Rangick is said to be a keen admirer since his days at Leipzig.

According to Christian Falk, United tried to sign the 24 year old after Mason Greenwood‘s suspension in January but eventually decided against doing so.

Moreover, Sportbild has mentioned United as one of the clubs interested in Nkunku.

Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff is well aware of it but wants to maintain the Frenchman’s transfer value.

“Christopher Nkunku will continue to play with us next season. That’s our plan.”

The German outlet claim his price to be around €55 million, with his contract expiring in 2024.

With Edinson Cavani set to leave in the summer, and Greenwood unavailable, United will be looking to prioritise a striker signing.

Nkunku could be an interesting pick. The Frenchman is not an out and out number nine, but is comfortable in playing in and around the centre-forward position.

It could mean a shift from a traditional approach to something more modern.

If United’s next manager prefer his forwards to be more flexible and dynamic, Nkunku could represent an excellent option at the given price.

Latest Top Stories...

Paul Pogba: Manchester United midfielder could join a...

Manchester United: Dressing room rift rumours continue to...

Paris Saint-Germian are ready to tempt Paul Pogba...

Raphael Varane: Manchester United star battles with physical...

Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba: the midfield dream...

David de Gea: Manchester United star excels in...