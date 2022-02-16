Manchester United: Dressing room rift rumours continue to grow

Manchester United fans have been told the dressing room problems have not quite ended just yet, according to reports.

Ralf Rangnick has had a lot of problems to deal with since becoming manager and the squad’s harmony has been one of his most difficult.

TRUE✅ The English Players like Harry Maguire, Marcus Rushford & Co are irritated that Ronaldo wants to lead the dressing room with his own clique. there is a risk of a split in the team @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/mnOFJVmO3S — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 16, 2022

Journalist Christian Falk insists the dressing room problems are ongoing, seemingly suggesting it’s an English-speaking vs Portuguese-speaking battle.

Interestingly enough, he doesn’t reveal why the former group are ‘irritated’ by the latter group and just warns there’s a risk of a split in the team.

Fred has already dismissed such rumours in the past but it seems the media are persistent with the story.

Marcus Rashford also dismissed the news:

Are we just making it up as we go along now then? Please stop looking for divides. https://t.co/gVwQuYMwx4 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) February 16, 2022

Falk soon responded:

Not True ❌ and you know it @MarcusRashford https://t.co/ORsjjHs1qm — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 16, 2022

Manchester United great Gary Neville warned any of the potential players or staff that are leaking inside information that he knows who is doing it.

The squad certainly had to be united in order to overcome Brighton 2-0 on Tuesday night in what was a crucial tie.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were the goalscorers but once again, the team could have scored far more.

The first half was a shocking performance but whatever was said at half-time appeared to work.

Manchester United can’t afford to continue putting in incomplete performances but the hope is it will all gradually improve.

It’s easy to assume the inconsistent displays are due to a dressing room rift but there have been no official facts stated about it all.