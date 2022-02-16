Paul Pogba: Manchester United midfielder could join a Premier League club next season

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly open to joining a Premier League club next season.

According to Mike McGrath (The Telegraph), the Frenchman is not closing doors on any option and is ready to wait until the end of the season to decide his future.

Pogba’s current Man Utd contract expires in the summer.

He has previously been linked strongly to Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

For now the 28-year-old is said to be focussing on fully recovering from his groin injury and finishing the season on a high.

In United’s 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion, Pogba played a crucial cameo and set up Bruno Fernandes‘ goal.

He earned praise from Ralf Rangnick: “It was important to keep control and possession of the ball and that’s why I decided to bring on Paul.

“Since he was out with a long-term injury it was good to rest him in the first-half and to have him available for the last 20 minutes of the game.”

Pogba has always divided opinion among United fans.

Some praise him for his exceptional ability, others criticise him for his languid style and his attitude off the pitch.

While both might be true to a certain extent, it is clear that Pogba’s time at United has been a mixed bag.

However, it is important for Rangnick to get the best out of Pogba until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has the ability to turn a game by its head and will be a key player for the remainder of the campaign.