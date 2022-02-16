Paris Saint-Germian are ready to tempt Paul Pogba with mega contract offer

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to tempt Manchester United’s Paul Pogba with a mega offer once his contract ends this summer.

The sensational midfielder looks set to be leaving the club on a free transfer, meaning a very similar situation to 2012 will happen when he originally left on a free to Italian giants Juventus.

Many of the top European clubs remain interested in securing the talented footballer who will cost them nothing in transfer fees.

Teams such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have all registered their interest in securing the midfielder.

However, his agent Mino Raiola is reported to be asking for a massive signing-on fee bonus which could cost any club a lot of money.

It was recently reported that Pogba is Paris Saint-Germain’s key summer target as they look to bolster their midfield options.

According to the Daily Mail, PSG are in the process of making a lucrative homecoming package to sign Pogba on a free transfer from Man United.

For now, he will leave his future undecided as he is yet to rule out a stay at Old Trafford beyond this season.

Since January, he has been free to sign a pre-contractual agreement with an overseas club but it is yet to be revealed if this is the case.

The World Cup winner has been in fine form for United this season scoring one goal but assisting eight.

Pogba hasn’t played a senior domestic league game in France but the outlet reports that a move back to his homeland could be beneficial commercially for the country.

PSG are one of the wealthiest clubs in European football at the minute and can no doubt afford such a deal to sign the Frenchman.

If the transfer is successful, Pogba will be joining a team filled with world-class stars such as Lionel Messi and Neymar.

United fans will be hoping the situation is resolved soon considering it has been hanging over the club’s shoulder for what feels like a very long time.