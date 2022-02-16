Cristiano Ronaldo returns to form vs. Brighton after long drought in front of goal

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo found his form once again in front of goal vs. Brighton in the Premier League.

The amazing performance in yesterday’s Premier League home match comes after a long drought without goals that lasted 588 minutes.

This was Ronaldo’s longest-ever goalscoring drought since the 2008/09 season when he went seven games without a goal.

It became slightly concerning for many United fans who were annoyed over the striker’s performances in recent matches.

However, Ronaldo quickly put those doubters to bed after a dazzling performance in last night’s Premier League fixture.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s game by numbers vs Brighton: 100% successful dribbles (2/2)

84% pass accuracy

40 total touches

5 shots (2 on target)

3 chances created

2 big chances created

1 goal Fantastic finish for United’s opening goal. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QIz0omDIi3 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 15, 2022

The 37-year-old was successful in 100% of his dribbles last night contributing to five shots with two being on target.

The striker was unlucky not to score another as Brighton’s goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez made some spectacular saves.

Throughout the 90 minutes, he created three chances, with two of them being big chances.

Ronaldo is Man United’s top scorer so far this season with him already scoring 15 goals this season despite the massive drought in between.

The Champions League is returning next week with many fans over the moon to see that he has found the back of the net before entering the knockout round vs Athletico Madrid.

United fans will be hoping that the club can finish the season with Champions League qualification secured to keep the striker beyond this season.