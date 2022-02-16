Jadon Sancho and Diogo Dalot add new weapons to Manchester United attack

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has gradually helped improve a number of players in his short reign so far, most notably Jadon Sancho and Diogo Dalot.

The pair perhaps didn’t flourish as much under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for various reasons but the statistic below shows their importance to the team now.

Under Ralf Rangnick in all competitions, Jadon Sancho (5.86 per 90) and Diogo Dalot (5.64 per 90) lead the team in progressive carries and progressive passes respectively. pic.twitter.com/v3QYo03r7v — UtdArena (@UtdArena) February 16, 2022

Sancho’s 5.86 progressive carries per 90 show just how his confidence has been raised under Rangnick’s leadership.

The German manager insisted all he did was tell the young Englishman he believes in him but it’s clear more has been done.

Sancho featuring on the left-wing has certainly helped him as well, as he seems to be better from that position.

Naturally, fans will be confused why he was signed as a right-winger but that is a separate problem for a separate day.

Dalot’s 5.64 progressive passes per 90 shows why Rangnick has made him the first choice over Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The English defender has a real fight on his hands to win back his spot and must improve in order to still have a future at the club.

Dalot clearly offers more in an attacking sense now but fans have also noticed his defensive attributes have improved too.

Rangnick has previously discussed the importance of full-backs in his systems and it makes sense why he’d rely on the Portuguese.

Sancho impressed in the 2-0 win over Brighton and was perhaps the only bright spark in the draw with Southampton before it.