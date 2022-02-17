Anthony Martial: Sevilla director explains what Manchester United lacked

Manchester United fans have been told what Anthony Martial needed to flourish, after securing a move to Sevilla last month.

Director of football Monchi has opened up on why he believed the Frenchman would be a great loan signing and how to get the most out of the player.

According to The Times, Monchi said: “When a player has the technical, tactical, physical qualities, what you have to do is touch the perfect spot for these qualities to reappear.

“And we think we’re capable of finding this spot. Possibly it could mean more affection, more support, more trust; speaking more to him, for his family to feel settled, for him to feel important.

“There’s not one model for every player – everyone has their needs.

“In these two weeks he’s been here, what I see is happiness.”

According to Sport Witness, Sevilla star Joan Jordan said: “Anthony, I spoke with my friend and brother Eric Bailly, before he arrived, and told me well, that he needed affection and to feel important.”

United fans always knew Martial needed to be looked after and to be trusted more but unfortunately he never truly seemed to get that since moving to Old Trafford.

Whether he was playing well or not, someone always seemed to come in and be the first choice ahead of him.

That was initially Zlatan Ibrahimovic, then Romelu Lukaku, then subsequently Edinson Cavani.

That’s not to say Martial was always in great form and was dropped undeservedly but perhaps his ego wasn’t stroked in the same way other players were.

As Monchi says, some players need an arm around their shoulders and others don’t and it’s obvious what the former AS Monaco man needs.

Perhaps the need for a fresh start, a blank slate with zero judgement was more important for Martial, especially since he was so out of form.

Nonetheless, whoever is the new manager at Manchester United can see for himself how he should handle the versatile attacker and if he wants to hold onto the player or not.