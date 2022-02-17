Declan Rice: Teddy Sheringham wants Manchester United to spend up to £160 million on the West Ham United midfielder

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham wants the club to push for West Ham United’s Declan Rice.

United desperately lack midfield depth and will be looking to strengthen that area in the summer.

Rice has emerged as one of the Hammers’ most important players and has been instrumental in their rise under David Moyes.

Sheringham believes that he would be the ideal fit for United and likens him to one of the club’s most famous foes.

“I have to liken him to Steven Gerrard,” the 1999 Champions League final goalscorer said.

“Not many players can eat up the ground like Declan – Gerrard used to do exactly the same, he used to overpower people in midfield.”

“Add that to his passing ability, his understanding of the game, his knowledge of the game, he’s obviously getting led by Mark Noble. His desire, you can see how he loves the game and wants to get better.”

“I’d hold on to him and say, ‘I want more than that, this player’s unbelievable, he’s better than that.”

David Moyes has stated previiously that Rice would easily be worth £100 million. West Ham will be hoping that their star man can remain at the club for a few more years.

Sheringham goes on to state:

“If you really want this guy you’re going to have to break the bank and show me you think of him as much as I do because I’m not letting him go for £100 million.”

“When the best centre forward in the world was up for sale in the summer, Tottenham wanted £200 million for him, the other clubs didn’t have that valuation. I’m going up to 150, 160 for Declan Rice.”

Rice would be a good addition to the midfield but United could be better off looking at other options that might represent better value for money.

With Paul Pogba‘s future uncertain, United might need to invest in more than one midfielder.

AS Monaco’s Aurélien Tchouaméni and Olympique Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara are two other players who could be great picks for United.

The club can then spend the remaining transfer budget on other key positions, for example, a centre forward.