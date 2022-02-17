Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane join happy Man United training session: pictures

Manchester United fans will be delighted to see two familiar faces back in training for their team today.

It has been a tough time for the Red Devils, with poor results, bad VAR decisions, injuries, illnesses and reports of player unrest dominating the headlines.

The first piece of good news was the return of Raphael Varane. The Frenchman was taken ill shortly before Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Brighton but was back in the fold today.

Edinson Cavani was also involved after missing the last two games with a groin injury.

Edinson Cavani is back in training after recovering from a groin problem

Only Eric Bailly (ankle/foot injury), Nemanja Matic (calf/shin injury) and the suspended Mason Greenwood remain unavailable to manager Ralf Rangnick as things stand.

Despite persistent rumours of dressing room rifts and cliques, the players looked in fine spirits during the Carrington training session.

Paul Pogba and Cristiano looked focused and were working hard.

Fred and Alex Telles, United’s Brazilian contingent, were all smiles.

With Varane and Cavani back, Rangnick has some interesting team selection decisions to make ahead of Sunday’s trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United.

Victor Lindelof kept a clean sheet alongside Harry Maguire on Tuesday and looked solid at the back.

Up front, Cristiano Ronaldo ended his goal drought and will be keen to build on his momentum, leaving Cavani potentially struggling to find a place in the starting XI unless twin strikers are employed.