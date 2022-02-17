Mauricio Pochettino: Real Madrid eye potential managerial change

Manchester United may reportedly no longer be given a free run at PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino, as rumours continue to grow over his future.

United have been on the lookout for a new manager ever since sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last year.

According to The Independent, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is fighting for his job, with Florentino Perez ‘furious’ at the defensive nature of the loss to PSG.

The Spanish club’s hierarchy have Pochettino as their top target and are aware they may have to move quickly given United’s interest.

It’s understood Perez and co were shocked at Ancelotti’s tactics as the team failed to have a single shot on target.

It certainly helps that Pochettino’s PSG played in an impressive manner, with the manager a target of Madrid’s since 2017.

There is a feeling circumstances may finally allow the Argentine to move to Spain, especially since PSG want to bring in Zinedine Zidane.

According to the Express, Pochettino once said about managing Real Madrid: “I don’t know if I’ll ever coach Madrid, but of course it’s my dream.

“If it’s not the best it’s one of the best clubs in the world. I’m no different, everyone has it on their dream list.”

Pochettino previously addressed questions directed to him on his future at PSG and Zidane’s potential arrival.

He insisted only the hierarchy can answer such questions and refused to be drawn into commenting on them directly.

United are said to have the likes of Ajax’s Erik ten Hag and Spain’s Luis Enrique as their other options.