Andreas Pereira’s proposed transfer to Flamengo in doubt as fans criticise recent peformances

Manchester United midfielder Andrea Pereira’s transfer to Flamengo is in serious doubt as fans have begun to criticise his performances.

While he has had a successful loan so far in terms of appearances, playing in 18 league games during the last Brazilian campaign, his more recent performances have been below par.

However, Flamengo are very close to landing the 26-year-old on a permanent transfer for a fee of €10m.

Many fans are unhappy with some of his performances in crucial games, for example the final of the Copa Libertadores.

Pereira made a huge mistake on the ball where he eventually let an opposition player score from his stray pass.

Flamengo supporters still hold the midfielder responsible for their team’s loss to this day.

According to Sport Witness, the local media are worried about spending such a huge fee on him.

UOL’s Renato Maurício Prado claims that it’ll be a huge mistake for the Brazilian club to sign Pereira.

“R$ 63 million for Andreas Pereira? Is this serious?”

“I agree with André’s analysis, but I think Flamengo will not undo the deal. I think there’s something behind it all.”

“I think there was a promise to buy when the club got his loan. The football that Andreas is playing does not justify paying all that amount for him.”

The midfielder sealed a loan move to Flamengo last summer which had an option to buy at £17m at the conclusion of the deal in June 2022.

UOL’s Mauro Cezar Pereira looked at how Pereira will handle the pressure of the fans after his recent display.

“The reactions in the game against Madureira exposed the state of nerves of the athlete, who was not sent off because in the Carioca championship not every match has VAR.”

“He ended up substituted and pressed by some red-blacks for the mistake in Montevideo in the final against Palmeiras.”

“It’s up to Flamengo to seek help for the player. Psychology needs to enter the pitch.

“And if the club doesn’t choose it, it’s up to Andreas to do it himself. For his own good and to have a future in the club”

If the 26-year-old’s transfer is completed, United will receive a good fee for a player who hasn’t managed to kick on at the club since his arrival.

