Harry Maguire: Cristiano Ronaldo captaincy clash is fake news

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has denied recent reports of unrest and called for unity ahead of the clash with Leeds United.

The English defender is said to be going head to head with Cristiano Ronaldo for the famous armband but he’s cleared the rumours up below.

I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another. Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We’re united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone 💪🏻 @ManUtd https://t.co/YxLhQn8pqf — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) February 18, 2022

Maguire was keen to stress that many of the reports surrounding United are not true and made it clear he won’t reject them one by one.

However, given how this particular rumour has continued to grow, the former Leicester City man made an exception and cleared his and Ronaldo’s name.

It would be safe to assume that should mean this particular report is over but dressing room unrest rumours will probably still continue.

Maguire won’t be helped if Ralf Rangnick suddenly decides to captain Ronaldo instead, even if it’s just for the remainder of the season.

However, the German boss has insisted in the past that he feels Maguire is the club captain and there’s nothing more to it.

Rangnick also admitted the towering centre-back hasn’t been at his best this season and is still getting used to the new tactics.

He also stated that playing for England is different to United, though he was also quick to praise Maguire for improving in his performances of late.

Fans have even called for him to be dropped in favour of Victor Lindelof or Eric Bailly.

Raphael Varane is more or less the only certain pick for one of the centre-back spots.