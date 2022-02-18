Manchester United open transfer talks over AS Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo

Manchester United are holding talks over Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo with a view of possibly signing him in the summer.

A crucial part of the team, Zaniolo has appeared in 20 Serie A matches already this season, scoring two goals and assisting two.

He missed out on being a regular starter in previous seasons due to an ACL injury that kept him out for nearly a year.

However, when Jose Mourinho arrived last summer, he began to be a part of the Roma side currently challenging for continental football next season.

According to Sport Witness, United are the only team to actually make a move for Zaniolo.

The article claims that JuveLive are reporting that the Red Devils are ready to make an important investment in signing the attacking midfielder.

He is a versatile player who can play in the number 10 role or even as a right-winger.

It has been reported that other English sides are rumoured to be interesting in signing the player but have not shown as much interest as United currently hold.

The outlet confirms that United have held talks already whereas the other English clubs interested haven’t made an approach yet.

It seems unlikely at this stage that the Red Devils will pursue their interest further as they already have Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek in the attacking midfield role.

On the other hand, the Dutch international recently moved on loan to Everton which could mean a potential exit in the summer if he isn’t guaranteed games next season.

No new deal is on the horizon for the Roma star, who has a deal that expires in June 2024.

“Regarding a possible renewal with extension of Nicolò’s contract, I would like to underline that at the moment there is no type of negotiation with the club,” the representative explained.

“In fact, Zaniolo is totally focused on finishing the league and the UEFA Conference League matches in the best possible way, with the utmost commitment and the utmost determination.”

According to Transfermarkt, the Italian has a current market value of £29.70m.

However, if he continues to impress any potential fee would need to be higher than his current market value.