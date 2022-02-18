Declan Rice: Manchester United’s Paul Pogba one of the greatest midfielders

Manchester United target and West Ham star Declan Rice has included Paul Pogba in his top five current Premier League midfielders.

The talented Englishman is understood to be high on the club’s wishlist and he’s certainly a fan of the French midfielder.

We asked Declan Rice to pick his Top 5️⃣ current Premier League midfielders… 💠 Man City x2

🔵 Chelsea x1

🔴 Man Utd x1 And a surprise pick in there too! Great insight from the West Ham star ⚒ pic.twitter.com/OAH5PwveTk — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 18, 2022

Rice named Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic, Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Rodrigo, as well as Brighton’s Yves Bissouma in his top five.

Interestingly enough, Bissouma was also said to be a target of Manchester United’s prior to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s departure.

It’s safe to say fans would love to see a midfield three of Pogba, Rice, and the Brighton man.

In the video above, the West Ham star pointed to the former Juventus man’s ability on the ball, his strength, and his coolness under pressure as the impressive attributes of his game.

Rice also couldn’t understand why Pogba was criticised so often since arriving in England, insisting he’s one of the top three midfielders in the world even.

David Moyes has been insistent that his midfielder won’t be available for cheap, claiming it will take a bid over £100m to convince him to part ways.

United certainly don’t have that kind of money to spare, particularly since reports claim they’re searching for a striker too.