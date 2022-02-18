Donny van de Beek: Everton provide a fresh career opportunity

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek has further explained why he wanted to join Everton last month.

The talented Dutchman was allowed to leave on loan by Ralf Rangnick as the player searched for some much-needed minutes on the pitch.

🗣 "It's like a new start, this gives a lot of energy." Donny van de Beek is in a good place joining Everton and feels he can prove a lot during his loan spell pic.twitter.com/oHj8DURrcV — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 18, 2022

Van de Beek explains in the video above how he felt a fresh start was needed and seems to hint he would like to make his stay permanent.

It’s no secret the midfielder wants as much football as possible in order to secure a place in the upcoming World Cup.

Van de Beek has already been told he won’t be selected so long as he isn’t getting enough minutes to be considered.

If Everton avoid being dragged into a relegation battle and can indeed deliver on their promise of regular minutes, it’s likely he could make the switch permanently.

However, this depends on what the new incoming Manchester United manager decides, as whoever he is will likely get a say on whether or not Van de Beek leaves.

Perhaps the former Ajax man himself will reconsider his desire to leave if former boss Erik ten Hag finds himself at Old Trafford too.

Many reports have claimed the manager could be the one entrusted with the role moving forward.

If that’s the case then Van de Beek enjoyed great success under Ten Hag and will probably want to stay at United.

For now, it’s important the player continues to impress at Everton, for his own sake as well as United’s.