Manchester United u18s match abandoned due to weather

Manchester United’s u18s travelled to Blackburn on Saturday morning and took to the pitch in terrible conditions.

With Storm Eunice continuing to blow through the UK, the opening minutes of the match saw the weather change from heavy rain to sleet and eventually snow.

The conditions were no stranger for the boy from the Arctic though, as Isak Hansen-Aaroen unleashed a dipping long range effort in the 4th minute which crashed off the post and out.

The match was halted shortly after in the 11th minute as the snow increased and turned into almost a blizzard.

With the players unable to see the ball, the match initially stopped just to find a yellow or orange winter ball.

But unable to quickly find one, the players were sent back the dressing rooms for a 10 minute break.

The show continued to fall though and soon the entire pitch was white.

No longer able to see the lines on the pitch, the ref deemed the match to be unable to continue and was called off.

The match marks another postponement in a season which has been marred with cancellations.

Having only played 11 league matches this season, United’s u18s sit 9th in the table with some other clubs having played up to 17 matches already.

As a result, the closing months of the season look set for a congested fixture list for United’s youngsters.

This is compounded by the FA Youth Cup and UEFA Youth League which includes United’s next fixture on Thursday against Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup.