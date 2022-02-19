Manchester United women international round-up

It’s the international break for the women and a number of Manchester United players have been in action.

Mary Earps, Alessia Russo and Ella Toone all started for England’s Lionesses with Katie Zelem an unused sub in their first game of the Arnold Clark cup against Canada.

The game ended 1-1 against the Olympic champions and the Lionesses will now face Spain on Sunday.

Should Wiegman field the same team, then Russo, Earps and Toone could face their friend and team-mate Ona Batlle, who has been called up for Spain for the Arnold Clark group stage fixtures.

Kirsty Hanson, Kirsty Smith and Martha Thomas were all called up for Scotland whilst new signing Diane Caldwell was back in the side for Ireland.

Signe Bruun also linked up with Denmark but the team had to pull out of the Algarve cup due to a Covid outbreak.

Vilde Boe Risa and Maria Thorisdottir are currently representing Norway in that competition but lost their first game unfortunately.

Jackie Groenen joined up with the Netherlands. They drew 1-1 with Brazil on Wednesday and will now face Finland later today.

There was bad news for the United contingent from the Welsh camp as they called up a couple of young players in the form of Carrie Jones and Chloe Williams but seasoned pro, Hayley Ladd suffered a hamstring injury in their first game. They will face Belgium later today.

United’s next game will be their FA Cup tie at home against City on February 27th.