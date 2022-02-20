Player ratings: Leeds United 2-4 Man United – The Red Devils win a pulsating encounter

Manchester United won 2-4 against Leeds United this afternoon in the Premier League. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – A freak goal from Rodrigo, but has to take a little responsibility for his positioning on it. Also made some good saves.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Worked hard but looked off the pace in the first half, but came into his own in the second. To be fair, extremely tough conditions and venue to make your comeback after several weeks out and his fitness levels were good.

Victor Lindelof 8 – What a run for the second goal. A great performance from the Swede.

Harry Maguire 8 – What a way to answer your critics. Great goal and did much better defensively.

Luke Shaw 6 – A mediocre performance from Shaw other than the decent corner that provided the assist on the goal.

Scott McTominay 6 – The usual meh stuff from Scott.

Paul Pogba 7.5 – Superb first 30 minutes in which he ran the whole game.

Bruno Fernandes 8.5 – Another goal and assist and what a brilliant timed run to be on the end of that Sancho cross. Superb.

Jesse Lingard 6 – Was reasonably efficient without doing anything outstanding. Faded in second half and rightly subbed.

Cristiano Ronaldo 6 – Was unlucky not to score in the first half when the tap-in was brilliantly saved.

Jadon Sancho 8 – Two more assists, another great performance from the in-form England star.

Substitutes

Anthony Elanga 7.5 – Poor finishing and passing until the 88th minute. Didn’t miss his second golden opportunity to kill the game off.

Fred 8.5 – Magnificent off the bench. Great goal, great energy, great tackle at the death, changed the game.

Raphael Varane 6 – Did not influence the game much.