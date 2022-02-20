Ralf Rangnick admits he does not know what Darren Fletcher’s role is

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has admitted he doesn’t know what Darren Fletcher’s role is at the club.

The former player was recruited to previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s coaching staff in January 2021 before being appointed ‘technical director’ two months later.

As punditarena.com notes, ‘At the time, the club said that Fletcher’s new role would see him “focus on a co-ordinated and long-term approach to player and squad development, helping maintain the integral link between the academy and the first team, aligned with Manchester United’s values and culture.”

‘However, towards the end of Solskjaer’s reign, Fletcher appeared more regularly in the dugout alongside the Norwegian’s coaching team, leading to much confusion as to what his actual role was.”

In that regard, Rangnick was asked to clarify the Scotsman’s duties at Friday’s pre-match press conference ahead of today’s trip to Leeds United.

However, the interim boss was unable to do so.

‘I can only tell what I have experienced in the last 11 or 12 weeks,’ Rangnick said.

‘He’s almost always been part of each training session, obviously of each game.

‘Whenever I had a question about what he thinks, because obviously he has been knowing the players for a long time, I could always and will always ask his opinion.

‘So it’s good to have him in the team.

‘What his role is in regard to the club, I don’t really know to be honest, because I can only tell you what’s happening in the training sessions and around the training sessions and around the games.

‘In those areas it’s good to have him on board.’

The Peoples Person reported in a previous article that even Fletcher himself does not know what his role is supposed to be.

The fact that Rangnick does not know either adds to the madness of the situation.

