Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United substitutes save the day vs Leeds United

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick oversaw a famous 4-2 win over Leeds United in what was a fiery clash.

The German boss was credited with being instrumental in the win after his changes helped his players come out with a victory.

10 – Manchester United have scored 10 Premier League goals via substitutes this season, four more than any other side. Indeed, five of those substitute goals have come under Ralf Rangnick. Adjustments. pic.twitter.com/ruBwMLev0H — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 20, 2022

Rangnick’s substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga both got on the scoresheet and helped United pull away with a lead once again.

The away side were 2-0 up against their historic rivals but Leeds managed to score twice in two minutes after the break.

Fans were concerned with how the Red Devils capitulated and were worried they would go on to lose the match.

Instead, thanks to the players themselves and Rangnick, Manchester United scored via their substitutes to turn the game back in their favour.

10 goals via substitutes is a massive weapon that the former RB Leipzig man can use more often.

Rangnick has shown the intelligence in the past to make the right decisions and he did it again vs Leeds.

Of course it depends just as much on the substitutes to perform and execute the instructions given to them but at least the correct decisions are being made.

If Rangnick keeps up with how he’s improved Manchester United then it wouldn’t be a shock if fans start to call for him to stay beyond the next season.

This could be the case if the ideal managerial candidate isn’t available this summer for whatever reason.