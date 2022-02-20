Home » Jadon Sancho: Manchester United man tears Leeds United apart

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho deservedly won the man of the match award in an absolute classic of a match vs Leeds United.

The talented Englishman was instrumental in the 4-2 win and has continued to go from strength to strength.

Sancho’s form has certainly improved under Ralf Rangnick who insisted he only reminded the player of what he’s capable of.

However, the German boss also shifted the former Borussia Dortmund man onto the left-wing, where he’s benefitted from cutting onto his stronger foot.

Sancho was believed to be brought in to be the undisputed right-winger but fans have recognised he’s better on the left.

He’s a better playmaker, dribbler, and scorer from the left flank than he is on the right, though there’s more competition on the left.

In current form though, Sancho will never be dropped and his stats certainly make for impressive reading.

Completing the most progressive actions of anyone on the pitch is a testament to his performance while being only behind Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in possession recoveries shows how willing he is in the defensive side of the game.

He created the most chances, had two assists, and made the most passes in the final third in what was an impressive attacking display.

