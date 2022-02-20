Watch: Anthony Elanga celebrates emphatically in front of Leeds United’s fans

Manchester United star Anthony Elanga will certainly have gained fans’ favour after what he did vs Leeds United.

Not only did the academy graduate score but he celebrated in a way supporters would have loved to see.

𝙈𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙪𝙗𝙨 ⭐️ Fred and Elanga help Man United to three points over Leeds pic.twitter.com/CMfljMM2hu — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 20, 2022

Elanga’s hard work didn’t go to waste either:

No Man Utd player made more tackles vs. Leeds than Anthony Elanga (3). He only came on in the 67th minute and marked his cameo with a goal. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/TLt46QuwyB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 20, 2022

United and Leeds share a vicious rivalry and the 4-2 win was an instant classic given all the drama that happened.

Ralf Rangnick’s men headed into the break 2-0 up after a fine first-half display but it all quickly unraveled.

Leeds stunningly netted twice in quick succession after half-time and fans feared the worst.

Rangnick decided to bring on Fred and Elanga to tip the match back in his favour and it’s safe to say it worked.

The young winger protected Aaron Wan-Bissaka better on the right-wing and ensured he was on the scoresheet too.

Having worked his way through United’s youth systems, Elanga would have fully understood the importance of this tie.

The Swede shushed Leeds’ fans after scoring and then celebrated at full-time by pointing to the badge on his shirt.

The Red Devils’ supporters absolutely drank it all in and celebrated wildly at full-time too.

If Elanga continues to grow under Rangnick then there’s no doubt he’ll have a bright future at Old Trafford.