Home » Watch: Anthony Elanga celebrates emphatically in front of Leeds United’s fans

Watch: Anthony Elanga celebrates emphatically in front of Leeds United’s fans

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz
Anthony Elanga

Manchester United star Anthony Elanga will certainly have gained fans’ favour after what he did vs Leeds United.

Not only did the academy graduate score but he celebrated in a way supporters would have loved to see.

Elanga’s hard work didn’t go to waste either:

United and Leeds share a vicious rivalry and the 4-2 win was an instant classic given all the drama that happened.

Ralf Rangnick’s men headed into the break 2-0 up after a fine first-half display but it all quickly unraveled.

Leeds stunningly netted twice in quick succession after half-time and fans feared the worst.

Rangnick decided to bring on Fred and Elanga to tip the match back in his favour and it’s safe to say it worked.

The young winger protected Aaron Wan-Bissaka better on the right-wing and ensured he was on the scoresheet too.

Having worked his way through United’s youth systems, Elanga would have fully understood the importance of this tie.

The Swede shushed Leeds’ fans after scoring and then celebrated at full-time by pointing to the badge on his shirt.

The Red Devils’ supporters absolutely drank it all in and celebrated wildly at full-time too.

If Elanga continues to grow under Rangnick then there’s no doubt he’ll have a bright future at Old Trafford.

Latest Top Stories...

Jadon Sancho: Manchester United man tears Leeds United...

Fred’s 23 minutes of magic wins Man United...

Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United substitutes save the day...

Match report: Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United

Player ratings: Leeds United 2-4 Man United –...

Ralf Rangnick admits he does not know what...