Academy Match Report: Crystal Palace u23s 2-2 Manchester United u23s



While the first team was taking on Leeds, the u23s were in action themselves in the capital against Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace started on top and forced an early save from Ondrej Mastny off a clever free kick routine which found the head of Malachi Boateng.

Just minutes later, Palace’s early dominance proved fruitful and they took the lead through Scott Banks. The winger was able to dribble past the United defenders before finishing with his right boot.

The lead saw Palace’s confidence flowing and they continued to create chances and question Mastny’s resolve.

The London side doubled their lead in the 29th minute as Nya Kirby slipped through John-Kymani Gordon. The striker showed his strength holding off Will Fish and was able to turn and slot into the bottom left corner.

Moments before the break, United drew one back against the run of play. Hitting on the counter attack, Zidane Iqbal was found on the edge of the box by Shola Shoretire and the Iraqi international struck the back of the net.

The half time talk looked to kick United into gear and they looked a rejuvenated side on the restart.

Charlie Savage tested the keeper with a stinging long range effort which was palmed away.

Substitute Alejandro Garnacho got into the action with an effort from 20 yards forcing a great save from the Palace keeper.

Just like the first half, United left it until injury time to strike again. Will Fish latched onto a loose ball after a corner and was able to rifle it into the top left corner to nab a late equaliser.

The final whistle was blown shortly after and the stalemate on the day matches the league table as both sides sit tied for 5th place on 29 points.

United: Mastny, Fernandez, Fish, Hardley, Wellens (Jurado 95), Savage, Iqbal, Emeran (Garnacho 64), Shoretire, Mejbri, Mellor

Unused Subs: Vitek, McShane, Mainoo