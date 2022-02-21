Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United talisman crushes Leeds United’s dreams

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes may not have won the man-of-the-match award vs Leeds United but he certainly deserved plenty of praise.

The Portuguese magician’s statistics make for impressive reading and he has shown a recent upturn in good form.

Bruno Fernandes’ game by numbers vs. Leeds: 51 touches

8 final third entries

6 duels won

3 tackles

3 shots

2 shots on target

2 chances created

1 goal

1 assist He’s now been directly involved in five goals against Marcelo Bielsa’s side this season. 😀 pic.twitter.com/QVMypzlT92 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 20, 2022

Bruno Fernandes has been involved in 8 goals in his last 4 Premier league games against Leeds. ⚽️ 6 goals

🅰️ 2 assists His favourite opponents. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/G7jArtOAXT — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 20, 2022

Bruno Fernandes' game by numbers vs Leeds: 100% shot accuracy (2/2)

50 total touches

6 ground duels won

4 ball recoveries

2 chances created

1 goal scored

1 assist A productive afternoon for the Portuguese man. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/FcuhQW9AGy — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 20, 2022

Bruno’s goal and assist tells little in comparison to the more complete performance he actually put in vs Leeds.

The 4-2 win for United became an instant classic and it’s no surprise the former Sporting Lisbon man played his part vs one of his favourite opponents.

The six duels won and three tackles shows how stuck in he got into the game and it was necessary given his deeper midfield role.

His eight final entries shows just how much freedom or license to get forward he was given, with Paul Pogba often the deeper of the pair.

It seems as though Ralf Rangnick has given Scott McTominay the role to sit, Pogba to shuttle up and down, and Bruno a touch more freedom than the rest.

Not only has this gotten the best out of the 27-year-old but has had a good effect on the Frenchman too, who is equally in fine form.

Many have accused Bruno of having a lacklustre season but it’s safe to say that’s not entirely true nor fair.

United’s form overall have been poor and no one has looked good until Rangnick’s improvements were made.

If Bruno performs well, his team performs well, and that is the definition of a talismanic player.