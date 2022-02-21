Man United stars celebrate epic Leeds United victory on Instagram

After what seems like weeks of controversy on the Manchester United players’ social media accounts, the victory over Leeds United yesterday prompted the kind of posts that fans want to see from their heroes.

Posts contradicting the manager’s comments, refuting reports of unrest and denying truth to rumours gave way to pure joy and unity after the 4-2 Premier League victory at Elland Road.

Harry Maguire, whose captaincy had been subject of one of those controversies, was the first goalscorer of the game and posted his celebration on Instagram with the caption ‘You Reds’.

David de Gea, who had another fine game in goal, posted a photo of himself celebrating in the rain with the caption ‘I guess you enjoyed as much as I did!’.

Paul Pogba posted ‘It’s not over til it’s over. Great team spirit today, massive 3 points’.

Scorer of the third goal Fred, whose 23 minutes of the bench were incredible from start to finish, said ‘All glory to God. The feeling of victory today is indescribable!’ and posted photos of himself celebrating the goal with his teammates.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who got a rare run-out at right back, posted ‘What a feeling to be back on the pitch! More importantly, 3 big points to take back to Manchester. Love to the fans who travelled in these crazy conditions. Atmosphere was different level! Let’s pray the weather’s better in Spain!’.

Another player to get a rare start was Jesse Lingard, who posted pictures of the game with the caption ‘United, United, United!’.

Jadon Sancho’s Instagram message was ‘A game we had to win. We delivered together as a team. Have a nice evening Reds.’

Scorer of United’s second goal and creator of another, Bruno Fernandes, posted ‘Well, that was a classic Premier League win… Hope you enjoyed that reds’.

Scott McTominay posted a number of photos and video, including one of his gashed and bleeding ankle, with the caption ‘Leeds away – Proper game.’

The fourth goalscorer Anthony Elanga said ‘A child of God can’t be broken ! Derby is ours.’

Cristiano Ronaldo said ‘Very important Premier League win before we change our focus to the Champions League and head to Madrid. Back on track! We stand United!’

Many of the posts make a point of highlighting the team spirit and unity and the mood now is reminiscent of the siege mentality that Sir Alex Ferguson used to encourage at the club.

It bodes well for the rest of the season.