Manchester United extend Premier League unbeaten run under Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United have extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to seven games under Ralf Rangnick.

The Red Devils did the double over arch-rivals Leeds United, defeating them 4-2 at Elland Road yesterday.

Despite losing their two-goal lead over the course of one single minute, United’s quality shone through and they came away with the crucial three points.

Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Anthony Elanga were all on the scoresheet and Rangnick’s side outplayed Leeds for the majority of the match.

On a wet afternoon in West Yorkshire, United showed great resilience in front of a hostile crowd.

Man Utd have now won 700 league games, which is more than any team in the history of the league.

Man Utd have won 700 Premier League games, more than any side in the history of the league. Perfect game to hit the landmark. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/QHqkOdKOE0 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 20, 2022

United now also have the longest unbeaten run in the league currently and are showing signs of improvements under Rangnick.

Longest current unbeaten runs in the Premier League: ◉ 7 – Man Utd

◎ 6 – Liverpool

◎ 6 – Newcastle Ralf’s Red Devils march on. 💪 pic.twitter.com/JKdAK05h2u — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 20, 2022

Paul Pogba‘s addition to the midfield has clearly given United a new dynamic.

The Frenchman was at his imperious best yesterday and was almost unplayable.

Another player coming into his own is Jadon Sancho.

The 21 year old has been one of United’s best players over the past few games and we are finally witnessing his exceptional quality.

The Englishman is one of the few creative forwards at the club and has established himself as one of the key members of Rangnick’s side.

The German will be hoping that his team can finally start to click ahead of their toughest period in the season, which includes Champions League knockout games against Atletico Madrid and derbies against Manchester City and Liverpool.