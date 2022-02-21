Manchester United to trigger Diogo Dalot’s one-year option clause



Manchester United will trigger the one-year extension clause in Diogo Dalot’s contract to avoid losing him on a free transfer at the end of next season.

The full-back has recently managed to claim the right-back position from Aaron Wan-Bissaka under Ralf Rangnick and has been taking his chance ever since.

This comes after featuring for Man United as a substitute during the first half of the season with little chance of him making it on the pitch.

In fact, it looked almost inevitable that the Portuguese would have left in the upcoming summer transfer window if he stayed on the bench.

However, since interim manager Rangnick’s arrival he has managed to start in most Premier League matches.

Last season, he spent the entire campaign on loan at AC Milan and even featured for the Italian side when the club faced United in the Europa League.

According to The Sun, the German manager wants to nail down Dalot’s future this summer as he plans a summer rebuild.

It is fully expected that this summer could be the busiest transfer window the club has had in recent seasons, with a major rehaul expected.

Dalot, who was purchased under Jose Mourinho for £18 million, has 16 months on his current contract deal.

The 22-year-old is registering interest from a host of European clubs such as Germany’s Borussia Dortmund.

Many clubs also approached United last summer when he returned from his loan spell but no one managed to meet the asking price set.

If Dalot indicates that he wants to stay for the long-term future, he can expect a pay rise at the club.

He currently earns £50,000-a-week but this figure could jump upon signing a new deal.

