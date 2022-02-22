Bruno Fernandes: Stats dismiss Manchester United star’s ‘poor’ season

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has deservedly been getting praise of late after some stunning performances.

The Portuguese magician has occasionally been accused of going through a poor season but the statistics below certainly suggest otherwise.

Bruno Fernandes has made 107 shot-creating actions in the Premier League this season, 47 more than any other Man Utd player: 🥇 Bruno Fernandes [107 | 4.53 p90]

🥈 Jadon Sancho [60 | 4.20 p90]

🥈 Luke Shaw [60 | 3.51 p90] The best ‘bad’ season in history? 😂🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/fydIOdfuj0 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 21, 2022

Bruno sits in first place with 107 shot-creating actions in the Premier League, miles ahead of any of his teammates.

Luke Shaw and Jadon Sancho are tied in second place with 60 shot-creating actions and so the gap is quite big, showing the former Sporting Lisbon man’s superiority.

The English winger has looked more and more like himself of late and that shows in him reaching second place already despite all the problems he’s faced this season.

His per 90 minutes stat also makes for good reading and might even mean he will eventually catch up with Bruno or overtake him if he continues to improve.

At 4.20 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes, Sancho’s not that far behind his teammate who sits at 4.53 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes of football.

It’s clear to see Bruno is not having a poor season and instead, like many of his teammates, has been a victim of United’s overall difficult time.

The talented playmaker has also not really been involved in taking penalties which would have boosted his numbers further.

The Red Devils also haven’t won anywhere near as many penalties as they did last season.

Bruno’s importance to the team cannot be understated and he’s undoubtedly the talisman of a star-studded squad.