David De Gea interview: Manchester United goalkeeper is determined to succeed at the club for many years

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has defended his ability to play out from the back, amid criticism from certain sections of the fanbase.

In an interview with UEFA, the Spaniard spoke about his early days at Atletico Madrid. He stated:

“I like the fact I was born in Madrid, but at the end of the day, it’s just a city.

“Now I feel as if I’m from Manchester; I just feel like anyone else from Manchester. Where you are loved and welcomed in your home.

“I’ve been here for many years and, obviously, anything can happen in life, in the world of football, but honestly I don’t see myself away from Manchester United.”

Before the start of the season, there were doubts about De Gea’s starting position in the team, with Dean Henderson the likely replacement.

However, the Spaniard has had a stellar campaign and has single-handedly saved United in plenty of games.

He has been United’s most consistent player and has regained his lost form.

De Gea has made an astounding 96 saves in the Premier League this season- the highest among all goalkeepers in the division.

However, some fans have criticised him for his carelessness with the ball at his feet.

The 31-year-old addressed this claim:

“What a goalkeeper has to do is to stop goals going in; that’s the most important thing. And then, if you have the talent or the quality to be able to play with your feet and have good vision, that’s phenomenal.

“I feel very comfortable playing with my feet, playing out from the back, following the lead of my team, but it depends on the coach and the style of play.”