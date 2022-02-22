Fans want Erik ten Hag and Declan Rice at Man United next season

Most fans want Erik ten Hag to be Manchester United’s next permanent manager, according to the results of a poll published this morning.

The Athletic has collated the results of its latest questionnaire to fans, which posed questions such as ‘Where will United finish in the Premier League this season?’, ‘Who should be United’s next manager?’ and ‘What do you think of the job Ralf Rangnick is doing?’.

When asked who should take over the reins from interim boss Ralf Rangnick, around 58% chose Ten Hag, the current Ajax manager.

Only 25.5% voted for PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Third was Spain head coach Luis Enrique with around 6%, with Rangnick himself in fourth with around 4.5%.

Leicester City and former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers was an unpopular choice with just over 1% of the vote.

The high vote for Ten Hag is in keeping with another online poll conducted recently.

In terms of who should be the decision maker about the appointment, 51.9% said Rangnick should decide. 38.2% voted for director of football, john Murtough, with just 2.2% and 1.8% voting for the players and majority shareholder Joel Glazer, respectively.

In regard to Glazer, another question underlined what fans think is ‘the biggest issue at the club’.

A whopping 73% voted that the main problems lie with the owners or the board. The players were blamed by around 17% of fans, with the manager and/or coaches only seen by 3.6% of fans as being the main issue.

In response to the question ‘which position most needs strengthening in the summer?’, an incredible 93% said midfield.

Of the midfielders offered in the survey, just over half voted for West Ham’s Declan Rice. Second was Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham with around 27% and third, Aurelien Tchouameni with around 11%.

Just over half of respondents believed United will finish fourth in the Premier League this season.

Other questions from the poll, concerning the captaincy, most important player, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba are discussed in our earlier article published this morning.

Some percentages quoted here are appropriate.

