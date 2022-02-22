Fred: I die on the pitch every time for Manchester United

Manchester United star Fred will win over plenty of fans with his latest comments after a recent interview surfaced.

The Brazilian has not always been a fan-favourite but his performances of late and his interviews have slowly but surely won critics over.

Nice quote from Fred in interview with @fredcaldeira: 'I know I'm not the best player, the most technical, but I give my blood and my life every time I'm on the pitch. As we say in Brazil, I carry the piano for the artists to play.' Says he likes the 'McFred' nickname. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) February 22, 2022

Fred‘s willingness to die on the pitch is a trait fans will recognise and relate to, having watched United play all their lives.

Some of the club’s greatest players weren’t necessarily the most talented but were the most hard-working.

Gary Neville often recognised himself as being one of those, acknowledging his best traits were his willingness to work hard and have the correct attitude.

It’s this exact trait that has allowed the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay to survive in a midfield where the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes exist too.

Many often blamed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s failures on his persistence to pick the first pair but Michael Carrick and indeed Ralf Rangnick have both praised and selected them on a regular basis too.

So long as Fred continues to have this attitude then he will have a place at Old Trafford, even if he’s not in the starting XI regularly.

Managers love to reward this kind of attitude and behaviour and so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he stays even if a midfielder is signed in the summer.

Rangnick’s switch to a midfield three has certainly benefitted Fred who isn’t a natural defensive-midfielder.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk man’s box-to-box attributes have been exploited more and has already brought the fruits of his labour, such as his recent goal vs Leeds United.